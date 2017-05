Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an auto-immune disease that causes the immune system to attack the protective myelin sheath covering nerve fibers. The result is miscommunication between our brains and the rest of our bodies. Over time, the disease can cause the nerves themselves to deteriorate or become permanently damaged. Some people experience MS as such that they will wake up blind or unable to walk, others have a type of MS that is more gradual, creating progressive loss of motor control and other issues.