Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

MN mystery writer Brian Freeman

By 2 hours ago
  • Queen City Reads - Virginia Public Library
    Queen City Reads - Virginia Public Library
    www.bfreemanbooks.com

I wonder sometimes, what draws me and others to murder mysteries.  Sometimes I worry even. I asked Brian Freeman that, and he thought that need for suspense has always been there.  He recently talked with a group of kids and asked them what they liked to read and they shouted "scary stories!".

The Virginia Public Library chose Brian's "Goodbye to the Dead" as their Queen City Reads selection.  In it we continue the story of Duluth detective Jonathan Stride - this time we go back in time, before his wife Cindy passed away.  Her friend was put in prison for the murder of her husband.  But no murder weapon was ever found.  Years later, clues to this case fall back into his lap. 

Do you read mysteries?  Did you as a kid?  It's still February, hope you are playing along with the Northern Community Radio reading challenge.  Tell us what you're reading! 

And the Virginia Public Library will be hosting a book discussion on "Goodbye to the Dead" on Thursday 2/21 at noon.  Brian Freeman will be speaking at the library on Thursday 3/2 at noon. 

Audio Pending...

Tags: 
MN Author
Realgoodwords
Virginia MN
What We're Reading

Related Content

MN author Alison McGhee wants to know the story behind your tattoo!

By Feb 21, 2017
www.alisonmcghee.com

MN author Alison McGhee is up for the MN Book Award for her new picture book for kids, "Tell Me A Tattoo Story".

What do your tattoos mean?  Email us or join our What We're Reading Community on facebook. 

Area Voices: Nevada Littlewolf

By Jan 25, 2017
Bush Foundation

Nevada Littlewolf is the first Anishinaabe woman to serve on the Virginia, MN city council and an influential leader in in many respects.  We spoke with Nevada about her Bush Fellowship, role models, the discrepancy of men vs.

Let's Get Through February Together: READ!

By Jan 23, 2017
Tammy Bobrowsky

February can be a long cold month to get through in northern Minnesota.  We think the best way we can get through it is to band together as a community and....READ!  How many books do you think we can read? 100?  500?  How many books do you read in a month? 

Confessions of a Wannabe Reader

By Feb 11, 2017

Ask almost any of the staff at Northern Community Radio what book they are reading you are more than likely to get a laundry list of books they are currently reading, ones they just finished and the ones they hope to read in the future.  That is with the exception of me.  Don't get me wrong, I read a lot it just comes in the form of newspapers, news magazine and other news publications, very seldom is it for pleasure.