MN mystery writer Brian Freeman

I wonder sometimes, what draws me and others to murder mysteries. Sometimes I worry even. I asked Brian Freeman that, and he thought that need for suspense has always been there. He recently talked with a group of kids and asked them what they liked to read and they shouted "scary stories!".

The Virginia Public Library chose Brian's "Goodbye to the Dead" as their Queen City Reads selection. In it we continue the story of Duluth detective Jonathan Stride - this time we go back in time, before his wife Cindy passed away. Her friend was put in prison for the murder of her husband. But no murder weapon was ever found. Years later, clues to this case fall back into his lap.

Do you read mysteries? Did you as a kid? It's still February, hope you are playing along with the Northern Community Radio reading challenge. Tell us what you're reading!

And the Virginia Public Library will be hosting a book discussion on "Goodbye to the Dead" on Thursday 2/21 at noon. Brian Freeman will be speaking at the library on Thursday 3/2 at noon.