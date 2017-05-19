MN Orchestra: Common Chords

By 1 hour ago
    Minnesota Orchestra Musicians: Katja Linfield (cello), Sam Bergman (viola) and Sarah Grimes (violin)

Three members of the strings section of the Minnesota Orchestra stopped by the KBXE studio in Bemidji Wednesday.  They are traveling rural Minnesota with the orchestra's Common Chord Initiative which takes orchestra members out into communities playing their music and connecting with people through musical experiences. Katja Linfield, Sam Berman and Sarah Grimes  played two musical arrangements in studio and discussed the Common Chord program,  life as a professional orchestral musician,  and the process of trying out for a spot in the orchestra.  

The entire orchestra will perform tonight at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids. 

Minnesota Orchestra
MN Orchestra
Common Chords
Chamber Music
Professional Musicians
Orchestra Life
Cello
Viola
Violin
Area Voices
Katie Carter
Sam Bergman
Katja Linfield
Sarah Grimes
Minnesota Artists

