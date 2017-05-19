MN Orchestra: Common Chords

MN Orchestra: The Common Chords Initiative and Life as a Professional Orchestral Musician.

Erno Dohnany: Serenade for String Trio Theme and Variation - Katja Linfield on cello, Sam Bergman on viola and Sarah Grimes on violin

Erno Dohnany: Serenade for Strings Trio, Rondo -Katja Linfield on cello, Sam Bergman on viola and Sarah Grimes on violin

Three members of the strings section of the Minnesota Orchestra stopped by the KBXE studio in Bemidji Wednesday. They are traveling rural Minnesota with the orchestra's Common Chord Initiative which takes orchestra members out into communities playing their music and connecting with people through musical experiences. Katja Linfield, Sam Berman and Sarah Grimes played two musical arrangements in studio and discussed the Common Chord program, life as a professional orchestral musician, and the process of trying out for a spot in the orchestra.

The entire orchestra will perform tonight at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.