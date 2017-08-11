MN State Capitol 2017 Grand Opening

During the Friday Morning Show, John Bauer and Heidi Holtan spoke with Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Administration, Matt Massman. As Commissioner, Matt Massman leads dozens of administrative serves service divisions including the department that is overseeing the Minnesota State Capitol 2017 Grand Opening.

The Grand Opening will be taking place August 11-13 on the Capitol grounds in St. Paul. Events include diverse music and dance performances like the outdoor Prince Dance party and a free concert with Lizzo and Policia. A full schedule of events visit the MN state website.

Heidi and John talk with Matt Massman about the State Capitol Grand Opening.

