MN's Congressional Republicans Vote on the American Health Care Act

Award-winning Minn Post reporter Sam Brodey helped us understand what happened last week on the federal level with the American Health Care Act in the House.  20 Republicans joined Democrats in voting no on the bill but  MN's Republicans Reps Erik Paulsen and Tom Emmer supported the bill at the 11th hour.  There is what Sam describes as "considerable skepticism" in the U.S. Senate on the bill.  Sam explains the ins and  outs of health care legislation on a federal level. 

Health Care
Minnesota Republicans
Minn Post
Rep. Rick Nolan
Making Sausage

Dig Deep: Health Care Looking at the History

By Apr 17, 2017
Our April conversation on Dig Deep is about health care.  We pair our liberal commentator Aaron Brown and conservative commentator Chuck Marohn to look at where health care came from and what it used to mean.  We'llmove thru this topic all week - on Wednesday it's health care right now and we'll talk reform on Friday. 

Send us an idea for a topic and let us know what you think and sign up for the Dig Deep podcast to keep up to date on all our topics. 

Dig Deep: Is Health Care a Right? pt. 2 in our conversation

By Apr 20, 2017

The question posed to our commentators Aaron Brown and Chuck MarohnIs Health Care A Right? 

What do you think?  Listen to part 2 of our health care conversation for April.  And send us your ideas on topics for Aaron and Chuck. 

Sign up for the Dig Deep podcast to keep up to date on all our topics.

Dig Deep: Health Care Reform pt. 3

By Apr 25, 2017

We finished up our health care conversation with Chuck Marohn's 4 point plan.  Listen in to find out his ideas and what Aaron Brown thinks of them.   Check out this article on Malcolm Gladwell that Chuck mentions on this episode of Dig Deep. 

Senator Al Franken on Skyrocketing Prescription Drug Prices

By Mar 31, 2017
This week we had a chance to check in with MN Senator Al Franken (D).  He told us about a new bill that he and Senator Amy Klobuchar are sponsoring that amends the Affordable Care Act to bring down pricing of prescription drugs. 

Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison race to be DNC chair

By Feb 24, 2017
On Making Sausage, our weekly political conversation we talked with Minn Post reporter Sam Brodey.  Sam had a recent article "Democratic National Committee Chair Race:  Could Ellison Win It?"

Making Sausage - DFL House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman

By May 4, 2017
This week on our political conversation Making Sausage DFL Commentator Colleen Nardone and I had the chance to talk about the end of the MN Legislative Session with the House Minority Leader Representative Melissa Hortman.  She gave us the inside scoop and we also talked with her about the speech she gave on the floor of the MN House that got her national recognition. 