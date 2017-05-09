MN's Congressional Republicans Vote on the American Health Care Act

Award-winning Minn Post reporter Sam Brodey helped us understand what happened last week on the federal level with the American Health Care Act in the House. 20 Republicans joined Democrats in voting no on the bill but MN's Republicans Reps Erik Paulsen and Tom Emmer supported the bill at the 11th hour. There is what Sam describes as "considerable skepticism" in the U.S. Senate on the bill. Sam explains the ins and outs of health care legislation on a federal level.

