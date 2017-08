The Suburbs have a new album out, and it rocks like the Suburbs of old. Check out Hey Muse! and more on this week's edition of Centerstage Minnesota. Other artists include The Bad Companions, Sony Holland, and Koo Koo Kangaroo. Folk, rock, blues, and jazz. It's all part of sharing the talent of amazing Minnesota musicians. Hear the whole show by clicking here for PRX. Thanks for listening, and send comments about the music to comments@kaxe.org.