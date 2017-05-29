News from NE MN - Timberjay's Marshall Helmberger

Each Friday we talk with Marshall Helmberger for the Border News Roundup - the publisher and editor of the award winning newspaper The Timberjay that serves NE MN about some of the big stories they have been covering. This week - Tower's change in ambulance service, the new state campground - Lake Vermilion Soundan Underground Mine Park, and a new DFL candidate throws her hat in the ring for the 8th district congressional seat currently held by Representative Rick Nolan - Sue Hakes of Grand Marais.