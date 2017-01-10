Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Phenology

  One of John Swartz's "Group of Five"
    John Swartz via KAXE - KBXE Season Watch FB Page

    

Tuesday mornings John Latimer compiles the observations in the natural world that people just like you have shared with him and Northern Community Radio.  

It's an opportunity for people just like you to connect with the station and other listeners on the topic of nature.  If you have a comment to make, a question to pose, or an observation to share, we want to hear from you!  Send an email to comments@kaxe.org or send one directly to our resident phenologist John Latimer at jlatimer@kaxe.org or call us and leave a voicemail in your very own voice at 218.999.9876.   Nature connects us and we would love to hear what you are noticing in terms of phenology - the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.

If you are a classroom teacher who would like to get your students involved with our phenology, send John Latimer an email!  He loves spending time with students, talking about phenology and taking the kids outside to show them how to notice the subtle changes in earth’s biological clock!  Email him at jlatimer@kaxe.org.  

Nature
Phenology
Phenology Students
winter
seasons

John Latimer's Phenology Report

By Jan 6, 2017
KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page

Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been documenting the subtle changes in nature he notices each day  for more than 30 years.  He shares a full phenology report with our listeners each Tuesday morning connecting what he's noticing currently with what he finds in his notes from years gone by.  

Love phenology?  Join our Season Watch Group on Facebook!  People are posting videos and images every day of cool things they see out in the natural world.  Check it out! 

Phenology Talkbacks: December 27, 2016

By Dec 28, 2016
Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on FB

Every Tuesday we gather phenology comments and observations sent in by our listeners and share them with the world.  This week, John Latimer reports on the Christmas bird count in Grand Rapids as well as tracks people have noticed while out in the wilderness.  

First Phenology Talkbacks of 2017!

By Jan 6, 2017
Robert and Carolyn Schwaderer via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch page on FB

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. 

Every Tuesday, we gather our listener comments about what people just like you notice out in nature and then we share those observations with the public.    We hear from people all across our listening region about what they’ve noticed out their windows, in their backwoods, on the lakes and along roadsides.  You can share your sightings by emailing them to comments@kaxe.org or calling our talkback line at 218.999.9876.  We’d love to hear from you!

Phenology Report: December 27, 2016

By Dec 28, 2016
Karen Oothoudt via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page FB

Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  John Latimer has kept meticulous phenology notes for the past 30+ years.  Each Tuesday, he shares what he's noticed recently and cross references that information with the data he has collected over the years.  This week's report includes fox, a variety of animal tracks and an explanation of why one might have seen a skunk sneaking around last week.