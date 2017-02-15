Related Programs: 
Phenology
Owls, cardinals and snow scorpion flies, oh my!  Phenology is the rhythmic biological events of nature as they relate to climate.  Our resident phenologist John Latimer looks back at his phenology notes and compares them to what he's been seeing in the past week in this segment of the Phenology Show.  

If you have comments or questions about phenology, send us an email or leave us a voicemail at 218.999.9876.  

Each week John Latimer takes a closer look at the changes in the natural world as they relate to climate.  This week's report includes the story behind this picture of a goshawk  flying off with a frozen grouse in its clench, a perplexing garter snake siting, white tail deer, pileated woodpeckers, mosquito eggs and more.  Click on the link to hear all the details!  

Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been documenting the subtle changes in nature he notices each day  for more than 30 years.  He shares a full phenology report with our listeners each Tuesday morning connecting what he's noticing currently with what he finds in his notes from years gone by.  

Love phenology?  Join our Season Watch Group on Facebook!  People are posting videos and images every day of cool things they see out in the natural world.  Check it out! 

Phenology Talkbacks happen every Tuesday at Northern Community Radio.  It's the time in our week when we compile and share the comments, questions and observations about nature that listeners send our way.   This week we heard from several astute youngsters around the listening area.  We're impressed with these kids' observation skills!  What have you noticed out in nature these days?  We would love to hear about it!