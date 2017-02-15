Phenology Report 2 14 17

Owls, cardinals and snow scorpion flies, oh my! Phenology is the rhythmic biological events of nature as they relate to climate. Our resident phenologist John Latimer looks back at his phenology notes and compares them to what he's been seeing in the past week in this segment of the Phenology Show.

