91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Phenology

Phenology Report: April 25, 2017

By 54 minutes ago
  • European Larch
    European Larch
    John Latimer via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Every Tuesday, our resident phenologist John Latimer talks to listeners about what he's been noticing in nature.  This week, there is a lot to report.  Spring is here and it's inspiring myriad natural activity! 

Have a phenology comment or questions? We'd love to hear from you! Give us a jingle and leave a message at 218.999.9876 or send an email

One week until pointillism takes place in the natural world, folks!  What am I talking about?  Listen to the segment to find out.  If you notice pointillism in nature, take a picture and email it!  We'd love to see it! 

Check out our Season Watch Page on Facebook for more pics and videos of nature! 

