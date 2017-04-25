Phenology Report: April 25, 2017

John Latimer's Phenology Report 4 25 17

Every Tuesday, our resident phenologist John Latimer talks to listeners about what he's been noticing in nature. This week, there is a lot to report. Spring is here and it's inspiring myriad natural activity!

Have a phenology comment or questions? We'd love to hear from you! Give us a jingle and leave a message at 218.999.9876 or send an email.

One week until pointillism takes place in the natural world, folks! What am I talking about? Listen to the segment to find out. If you notice pointillism in nature, take a picture and email it! We'd love to see it!

Check out our Season Watch Page on Facebook for more pics and videos of nature!