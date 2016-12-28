Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Phenology Report: December 27, 2016

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
  • Snuggles by Karen Oothoudt
    Snuggles by Karen Oothoudt
    Karen Oothoudt via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page FB

Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  John Latimer has kept meticulous phenology notes for the past 30+ years.  Each Tuesday, he shares what he's noticed recently and cross references that information with the data he has collected over the years.  This week's report includes fox, a variety of animal tracks and an explanation of why one might have seen a skunk sneaking around last week.  In addition to the full, weekly, Tuesday report, you can year John's short phenology snippets each day during the morning show and again during All Things Considered in the early evening.    

What have you observed?  Share on our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page,  leave us a voice message at 218-999-9876 or send an email to comments@kaxe.org.  We'd love to find out what you're noticing!  

Tags: 
Mother Nature
Nature
John Latimer
Phenology

Related Content

John Latimer's Weekly Phenology Report

By Dec 21, 2016
via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch page on Facebook

Each Tuesday our resident phenologist John Latimer looks back on the phenology notes he's kept for more than thirty years and compares them to what is happening currently.  Click the link to hear what John noticed back in 1984 as well as what he's noticed this week.  

Tune in each day during the KAXE Morning Show and in the evening during  All Things Considered to hear John's daily phenology notes.  

John Latimer's Weekly Phenology Report

By Dec 14, 2016
John Swartz via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Group

Living in the north woods of Minnesota, it's hard to turn to turn a blind eye to the power of the natural world surrounding us.  That said, documenting the subtle changes in the natural world each day is a practice not many take part in.  Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been keeping phenology journals each day for 30+ years.  He's documented the subtle and not so subtle changes in the biological world that he notices day after day.  He shares his historical notes each day in a series we call Daily Phenology Notes.