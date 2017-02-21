Related Programs: 
Phenology
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Phenology Report: February 21, 2017

By & 2 hours ago
  • Swans and Fog by Dallas Clell Hudson
    Swans and Fog by Dallas Clell Hudson
    Dallas Clell Hudson via Season Watch Facebook Group

This week in the Phenology Report,  resident phenologist  John Latimer takes listeners on a bit of an adventure.    In just a few minutes,   we hear him imitate the call of a saw-whet owl,   learn why it's troubling to see a bat at this time of year, listen to the cardinal's song,  find out about porcupines in trees and coyotes' howls, and discover the subtle clues eagles and ravens have for us in terms of our season change.   And that's just a sampling of this full report!  All kinds of activity out in nature these days! 

What have you noticed outside?  Send John an email or leave a voicemail at 218.999.9876 with any comments, questions or observations.    We'd love to include your thoughts in our weekly Phenology Show! You might also consider checking out our  Season Watch Facebook Page where people post images and videos of all kinds of natural wonders! 

Tags: 
Phenology
Mother Nature
Nature
weather
Phenology Students
climate
seasons

Related Content

Phenology Talkback Reports: January 31, 2017

By Feb 1, 2017
Long Lake Conservation Center

    

Phenology is the rhythmic biological events of nature as they relate to climate.  Each week, individuals and school groups call or write to our resident phenologist John Latimer with their observations.  Have you seen something peculiar going on outside?  We'd love to hear about it!  Leave a voice mail on our talkback line 218.999.9876, email comments@kaxe.org or email john directly at jlatimer@kaxe.org.  

Phenology Report

By Feb 15, 2017
Bill Marshall via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Owls, cardinals and snow scorpion flies, oh my!  Phenology is the rhythmic biological events of nature as they relate to climate.  Our resident phenologist John Latimer looks back at his phenology notes and compares them to what he's been seeing in the past week in this segment of the Phenology Show.  

Phenology Talkbacks: Wolves, Skunks and Attack Birds, Oh My!

By Feb 7, 2017
Angela Nistler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Group

    Every day is special at Northern Community Radio. Tuesdays are special because we get to hear from our listeners about what they are noticing in the natural world.  Every Tuesday morning on the Phenology Show, resident phenologist John Latimer shares comments, observations and questions about the natural world that come from our listeners. 

John Latimer's Weekly Phenology Report: Jan. 31, 2017

By Feb 1, 2017
Susan Hutchins via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Each week John Latimer takes a closer look at the changes in the natural world as they relate to climate.  This week's report includes the story behind this picture of a goshawk  flying off with a frozen grouse in its clench, a perplexing garter snake siting, white tail deer, pileated woodpeckers, mosquito eggs and more.  Click on the link to hear all the details!  

John Latimer's Phenology Report

By Jan 6, 2017
KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page

Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been documenting the subtle changes in nature he notices each day  for more than 30 years.  He shares a full phenology report with our listeners each Tuesday morning connecting what he's noticing currently with what he finds in his notes from years gone by.  

Love phenology?  Join our Season Watch Group on Facebook!  People are posting videos and images every day of cool things they see out in the natural world.  Check it out! 