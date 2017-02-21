Phenology Report February 21 2017

This week in the Phenology Report, resident phenologist John Latimer takes listeners on a bit of an adventure. In just a few minutes, we hear him imitate the call of a saw-whet owl, learn why it's troubling to see a bat at this time of year, listen to the cardinal's song, find out about porcupines in trees and coyotes' howls, and discover the subtle clues eagles and ravens have for us in terms of our season change. And that's just a sampling of this full report! All kinds of activity out in nature these days!

