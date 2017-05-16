Phenology Report: May 16, 2017

John Latimer Phenology Report 5 16 17

Each week ,our resident phenologist John Latimer compiles a full report of the subtle changes taking place in the natural environment and shares his findings with our radio listeners. Flowering shrubs, trillium,star flowers, anemone,edible ferns, and a variety of returning birds all make their way into this week's report. It's spring!

