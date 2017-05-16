Related Programs: 
Phenology Report: May 16, 2017

Each week ,our resident phenologist John Latimer compiles a full report of the subtle changes taking place in the natural environment and shares his findings with our radio listeners.  Flowering shrubs, trillium,star flowers, anemone,edible ferns, and a variety of returning birds all make their way into this week's report. It's spring!

Don't hesitate to connect with us and share what you've noticed outside.   Send John an email, leave a message on our talkback line at 218-999-9876,or join our Season Watch page on Facebook. We'd love to hear from you!   

