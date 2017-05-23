Phenology Report: May 23, 2017

May 23 Phenology Report

Each week we take a close look at Phenology which is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate on the Tuesday morning show. I gather the comments and questions from listeners and present them in the Phenology Talkback portion of the morning show and then I present my weekly findings in my Phenology Report. This week, all kinds of flowers are blooming and plant life is taking shape. What have you noticed? I'd love to hear about it. Send me an email or leave a voice mail at 218.999.9876.

Love Phenology? Check out the KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook! You'll find amazing pictures and videos and conversations about all things nature!