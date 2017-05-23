Related Programs: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Phenology

Phenology Report: May 23, 2017

By 3 minutes ago
  • Clematis
    Clematis
    John Latimer via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Each week we take a close look at Phenology which is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate on the Tuesday morning show.  I gather the comments and questions from listeners and present them in the Phenology Talkback portion of the morning show and then I present my weekly findings in my Phenology Report.   This week, all kinds of flowers are blooming and plant life is taking shape.   What have you noticed?   I'd love to hear about it.  Send me an email or leave a voice mail at 218.999.9876.

Love Phenology?  Check out the KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook!   You'll find amazing pictures and videos and conversations about all things nature! 

Tags: 
Phenology
Phenology Report
John Latimer
Nature

Related Content

Phenology Talkback: May 23, 2017

By 43 minutes ago
Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Phenology Talkback is your opportunity to  connect with us about what you are noticing out in nature.  Maybe you've got a question, a comment you'd like to share or an observation you had that will add to the phenological story of the week, whatever it is, we want to know about it.  Each Tuesday morning we gather the talkback recordings, notes and emails from our listeners and share them with the world.   We'd love to hear from you!  Send an email or leave us a phone message at 218.999.9876.  

Phenology Talkbacks: May 16, 2017

By May 16, 2017
Jim Gallagher via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Each week we hear from young phenology reporters across northern Minnesota (and a few not-so-young phenologists, too).  John Latimer puts those reports together and share them with out listeners every Tuesday during the morning show and it's one of our favorite things. 

First Phenology Talkbacks of 2017!

By Jan 6, 2017
Robert and Carolyn Schwaderer via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch page on FB

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. 

Every Tuesday, we gather our listener comments about what people just like you notice out in nature and then we share those observations with the public.    We hear from people all across our listening region about what they’ve noticed out their windows, in their backwoods, on the lakes and along roadsides.  You can share your sightings by emailing them to comments@kaxe.org or calling our talkback line at 218.999.9876.  We’d love to hear from you!

John Latimer's January 10, 2017 Phenology Report

By Jan 10, 2017
Diana Wensloff Magner via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

John Latimer has been noting the subtle changes in the natural world for more than 30 years.  

Every Tuesday John compares what is happening today to what his historical notes document.  In this 2nd full report of the new year, we learn about the Christmas Bird Count wrap up in Isabella, MN as well as behaviors barred owls and white breasted nuthatches and a

   host of other intriguing observations out in these northwoods of northern Minnesota.  

John Latimer's Phenology Report

By Jan 6, 2017
KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page

Our resident phenologist John Latimer has been documenting the subtle changes in nature he notices each day  for more than 30 years.  He shares a full phenology report with our listeners each Tuesday morning connecting what he's noticing currently with what he finds in his notes from years gone by.  

Love phenology?  Join our Season Watch Group on Facebook!  People are posting videos and images every day of cool things they see out in the natural world.  Check it out! 