91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Phenology

Phenology Report: May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017
  • bloom
    bloom
    Tammy Bobrowsky via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  This week we've prepared a full report including a leafing and flowering trees and plant update - pincherries, red oak, choke cherries, false lily of the valley and black ash are just a few of the varieties delved into in this report.  

What have you noticed outside?  Send an email or leave a voicemail at 218.999.9876 to add to our phenology findings!  We'd love to hear from you! You can also join our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook to keep up with the photos, videos and conversations there that are all dedicated to the natural world. 

John Latimer

