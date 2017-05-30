Phenology Report: May 30, 2017

May 30 2017 Phenology Report

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. This week we've prepared a full report including a leafing and flowering trees and plant update - pincherries, red oak, choke cherries, false lily of the valley and black ash are just a few of the varieties delved into in this report.

