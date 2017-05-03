Phenology Show: May 2, 2017

Phenology report May 2

Every Tuesday our own John Latimer reports on the subtle changes happening in nature in his Phenology Report. Spring is here and northern Minnesota is very much alive with exciting new action that only happens in the spring. Trees are leafing out, new insects are buzzing and crawling around, birds have returned and all kinds of babies are being born. It's a good time in the north woods!

