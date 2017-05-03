Phenology Show: May 2, 2017

  • White Throated Sparrow
    White Throated Sparrow
    Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

  Every Tuesday our own John Latimer reports on the subtle changes happening in nature in his Phenology Report.  Spring is here and northern Minnesota is very much alive with exciting new action that only happens in the spring.  Trees are leafing out, new insects are buzzing and crawling around, birds have returned and all kinds of babies are being born.  It's a good time in the north woods! 

If you have phenology comments or questions, send John an email or leave a message on our talkback line 218.999.9876.  We love hearing from our listeners and your information helps us tell the phenology story of our natural world! 

Also, if you love the Phenology Show, you'll love our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook.  Check it out! 

Phenology
Phenology Talkback
Phenology Students
Nature
John Latimer

We heard from a lot of keen young phenologists this week!  Reports include sights and sounds of a toad, wood frogs, frosty mornings, and currant leaves, loons, a lesson in trumpeter swans and even a boat race in Virginia that John Latimer was involved in.   These kids are engaged with their outdoors.  Bravo! Minnesota kids are so cool!