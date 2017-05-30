Phenology Talkback: May 30, 2017

John Latimer has been noting the subtle changes in the natural world for more than 30 years.

Every Tuesday John compares what is happening today to what his historical notes document. In this 2nd full report of the new year, we learn about the Christmas Bird Count wrap up in Isabella, MN as well as behaviors barred owls and white breasted nuthatches and a

host of other intriguing observations out in these northwoods of northern Minnesota.