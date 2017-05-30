Related Programs: 
Phenology Talkback: May 30, 2017

    Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.   Talkback is one of the ways we connect with our radio listeners-we encourage people call, email, or send letters with comments questions or observations about our programming or whatever! Every Tuesday around 6:40am we connect phenology with talkback in our Phenology Talkback segment of the morning show.  We hear from all kinds of people across the listening region and we hear from school classrooms as well. People report what they are noticing outside.   These reports and stories become the phenological story of our region.  What are you noticing?   Send us an email, leave a message on our talkback line 218.99.9876 or send a letter to 260 NE Second Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.    If you love phenology, check out our KAXE-KBXE Facebook Page as well!

