91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Phenology Talkbacks

91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
  • Ice at Agate Beach
    Marcia Adair via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

    Each week we hear from listeners around the region as they connect with us to share their observations, questions and comments about what they are noticing out in the natural world.  It was an interesting week!  We learned about a young girl who tried to capture a mouse in her bedroom only to discover it was a vole, a  rare siting of a curved billed thrasher which is a bird normally residing in the southwest United States,  chipmunks filling their cheeks, and a whole bunch of other things going on outside!  Check out the audio files to learn more.  

If you have observations, questions or comments about what you are seeing, give us a jingle or an email.  We'd love to hear from you!  Email comments@kaxe.org or call 219.999.9876 to share your thoughts.  You can also keep up with others are noticing by joining our Facebook group, KAXE-KBXE Season Watch.

If you know of a classroom that would like to get involved in our phenology reports, email John at jlatimer@kaxe.org.  We love hearing from the kids and getting them engaged in their natural world!    

Phenology Students
Phenology
John Latimer
Nature
seasons

First Phenology Talkbacks of 2017!

By Jan 6, 2017
Robert and Carolyn Schwaderer via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch page on FB

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. 

Every Tuesday, we gather our listener comments about what people just like you notice out in nature and then we share those observations with the public.    We hear from people all across our listening region about what they’ve noticed out their windows, in their backwoods, on the lakes and along roadsides.  You can share your sightings by emailing them to comments@kaxe.org or calling our talkback line at 218.999.9876.  We’d love to hear from you!

John Latimer's January 10, 2017 Phenology Report

By Jan 10, 2017
Diana Wensloff Magner via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

John Latimer has been noting the subtle changes in the natural world for more than 30 years.  

Every Tuesday John compares what is happening today to what his historical notes document.  In this 2nd full report of the new year, we learn about the Christmas Bird Count wrap up in Isabella, MN as well as behaviors barred owls and white breasted nuthatches and a

   host of other intriguing observations out in these northwoods of northern Minnesota.  