Phenology Talkbacks for August 15, 2017

Every Tuesday we gather the Phenology notes, comments and questions sent our way from listeners and we share them the world. Meadowhawks, thimbleberries, water hemlock, and purplish coppers are just a few of the reported sightings this week! What have you noticed? Send us a note or leave a voicemail at 218.999.9876. We'd love to hear about it!

Love this stuff? Check out our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook!