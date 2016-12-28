Phenology Talkbacks: December 27, 2016

December 27, 2016 Phenology Talkbacks

Every Tuesday we gather phenology comments and observations sent in by our listeners and share them with the world. This week, John Latimer reports on the Christmas bird count in Grand Rapids as well as tracks people have noticed while out in the wilderness.

You can share your observations of the natural world by calling and leaving a voice message, emailing, or joining our Season Watch page on Facebook.

Several area bird count events are coming up, call the station for information on how to get involved with upcoming bird counts in Isabella, MN, Pillager, MN and Cook, MN. It's a fun reason to get out in nature and connect with other humans!