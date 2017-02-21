Related Programs: 
Phenology
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Phenology Talkbacks: February 21, 2017

By & 33 minutes ago
  • Sunrise over Shingobee
    Sunrise over Shingobee
    Dallas Clell Hudson via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

   

John Latimer's Phenology Show  is one way Northern Community Radio connects listeners with the northwoods in which we live.  It's one way we connect listeners to each other, as well.  Every Tuesday we hear from classrooms and regular folks reporting the subtle changes they notice in nature.  

This week, we heard from kids at North Shore Community School and Roosevelt Elementary School.  From the Big Dipper in the clear night sky to snowshoe hare tracks in the snow and pink sunrises, these kids are keen observers of the natural world around them!  Know of a classroom that might like getting involved in phenology reporting?  John Latimer loves visiting classrooms and helping kids get going with their reporting.  Send him an email for more information.  

Folks like you sent in several individual phenology notes this week, too.   Cook,  MN Outing, MN and Cohasset, MN all represented.  We even got a report  from Hawaii!  pfft... pineapple tapping!  

What have you noticed outside?  Send an email or leave a voicemail at 218.999.96876 with sightings, comments or questions.  We'd love to hear from you! 

Phenology Talkbacks: Valentine's Day Edition!

By Feb 14, 2017
Angela Nistler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Group on FB

Phenology Talkbacks happen every Tuesday at Northern Community Radio.  It's the time in our week when we compile and share the comments, questions and observations about nature that listeners send our way.   This week we heard from several astute youngsters around the listening area.  We're impressed with these kids' observation skills!  What have you noticed out in nature these days?  We would love to hear about it!

Weekly Phenology Report

By Feb 7, 2017
Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page

John Latimer gives a full, weekly phenology report every Tuesday.  Looking  back in his 30+ years of phenology journals, John compares old observations with what’s happening in the natural world today and connects that information with personal experiences of his own and others in the region. 

Phenology Report

By Feb 15, 2017
Bill Marshall via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Owls, cardinals and snow scorpion flies, oh my!  Phenology is the rhythmic biological events of nature as they relate to climate.  Our resident phenologist John Latimer looks back at his phenology notes and compares them to what he's been seeing in the past week in this segment of the Phenology Show.  