Phenology Talkbacks: June 6, 20167

North Shore Community School

Sophie and Gracie

Talkbacks

Every Tuesday we hear from people around the listening region and discover what they've noticed out in nature. Today marks the last of the student reports for the schoolyear and we are already looking forward to hearing from the kids next fall. If you have a classroom or know of a teacher who would like to incorporate our phenology program into the school schedule, send an email and we'll get you hooked up!

What have you noticed? Send an email or leave a message on our talkback line at 218.999.9876. We want to hear from you!