Related Programs: 
Phenology
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Phenology Talkbacks: June 6, 20167

By 6 minutes ago
  • Baby Robin
    Baby Robin
    Jill Parson

 Every Tuesday we hear from people around the listening region and discover what they've noticed out in nature.  Today marks the last of the student reports for the schoolyear and we are already looking forward to hearing from the kids next fall.   If you have a classroom or know of a teacher who would like to incorporate our phenology program into the school schedule, send an email and we'll get you hooked up! 

What have you noticed?  Send an email or leave a message on our talkback line at 218.999.9876.  We want to hear from you! 

Tags: 
Phenology
Phenology Students
Phenology Report
Spring
Northern Minnesota
John Latimer

Related Content

Phenology Report: May 30, 2017

By May 30, 2017
Tammy Bobrowsky via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  This week we've prepared a full report including a leafing and flowering trees and plant update - pincherries, red oak, choke cherries, false lily of the valley and black ash are just a few of the varieties delved into in this report.  

Phenology Report: May 23, 2017

By May 23, 2017
John Latimer via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

Each week we take a close look at Phenology which is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate on the Tuesday morning show.  I gather the comments and questions from listeners and present them in the Phenology Talkback portion of the morning show and then I present my weekly findings in my Phenology Report.   This week, all kinds of flowers are blooming and plant life is taking shape.   What have you noticed?   I'd love to hear about it.

Phenology Talkback: May 30, 2017

By May 30, 2017
Dallas Clell Hudson via KAXE/KBXE Season Watch FB Page

    Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate.   Talkback is one of the ways we connect with our radio listeners-we encourage people call, email, or send letters with comments questions or observations about our programming or whatever! Every Tuesday around 6:40am we connect phenology with talkback in our Phenology Talkback segment of the morning show.  We hear from all kinds of people across the listening region and we hear from school classrooms as well. People report what they are noticing outside.

Phenology Talkbacks: May 16, 2017

By May 16, 2017
Jim Gallagher via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

Each week we hear from young phenology reporters across northern Minnesota (and a few not-so-young phenologists, too).  John Latimer puts those reports together and share them with out listeners every Tuesday during the morning show and it's one of our favorite things. 