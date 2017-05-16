Phenology Talkbacks: May 16, 2017

Robert J. Elkington Middle School

Cherry School

Roosevelt Elementary

North Shore Elementary

North Post

Gracie and Sofia

Other notes

Each week we hear from young phenology reporters across northern Minnesota (and a few not-so-young phenologists, too). John Latimer puts those reports together and share them with out listeners every Tuesday during the morning show and it's one of our favorite things.

This week, students and adults alike noticed so many exciting things outside including, but definitely not limited to: dragonflies, frogs, a blue spotted salamander, diving beetles,turkey vultures,blooming shrubs, a rose breasted grosbeak,and even a floating cattail mat on a lake!

Keep your phenology thoughts, comments, suggestions and questions coming! We love hearing about what is happening in your neck of these northern woods! Give us a jingle and leave a message at 218.999.9876, send an email, or connect with us on our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook Page.