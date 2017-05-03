Phenology Talkbacks: May 2, 2017

Crosby Ironton 6th Grade Report

Robert J. Elkington Middle School Report

North Shore Community School Report

Roosevelt Elementary Report

North Post Report

Talkback Repoirt sent via phone and email

Tuesdays are special around Northern Community Radio. During our morning show which is a mix of national news and local features, Tuesdays our local features are dedicated to nature. Resident phenologist John Latimer shares phenology reports from classrooms across the listening area and shares his own insights as well. This week we heard from a fantastic group of kiddos as you'll learn by listening to their reports. Thanks to the kids and the adults who contacted us with their observations! If you are noticing things out in nature or have questions or comments, don't hesitate to call us and leave a message at 218.999.9876 or send an email along. We'd love to hear from you.

If you love our Phenology Show, you'd dig our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch page on Facebook. Check it out!