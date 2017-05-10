Phenology Talkbacks: May 9, 2017

Cuyuna Range Elementary

Hill City 2nd Graders

North Shore Community School

Roosevelt Elementary

North Post Report

Michael

Phenology is the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Several school groups reached out to our phenologist John Latimer this week with reports of all kinds of natural wonders including king fishers, eggs hatching and even snakes. There is so much going on out in the natural world this time of year. It's a fantastic time to be out and about taking note of all the changes going on! If you have comments or questions related to phenology, send an email or call and leave a message on our talkback line 218.999.9876. Your thoughts help tell the exciting phenological story of our region!

Don't forget to check out our Season Watch page on Facebook! Lots of amazing images there!