Phenology Talkbacks: November 14, 2017

Kids all across Minnesota are sending in their Phenology reports and we are excited about their excitement! The next generation of nature lovers is passionate about their environment! Click on the links to hear what the kids are noticing across the listening region!

Know of a teacher who wants to get students involved in the Phenology Program? Send John Latimer an email!

Send along your observations and questions about what you are noticing outside. We'd love to hear from you. Email or give us a jingle and leave a message at 218.999.9876. Join our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook to connect with others in northern Minnesota!

Phenology talkbacks are made possible by the members of Northern Community Radio and a grant from the U of MN NE Regional Sustainable Development Partnership.