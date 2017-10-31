Related Programs: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Phenology

Phenology Talkbacks: October 31, 2017

By Oct 31, 2017
  • Whiskey Jack
    Whiskey Jack
    Marilyn Lee via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

 

  We heard from lots of ghouls and boos for today's Halloween edition of Phenology Talkbacks.  Click on the links to hear the individual reports. 

Know of a teacher who wants to get students involved in the Phenology Program?  Send John Latimer an email! 

Send along your observations and questions about what you are noticing outside.  We'd love to hear from you. Email or give us a jingle and leave a message at 218.999.9876.   Join our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook to connect with others in northern Minnesota! 

Phenology Talkbacks are made possible by the members of Northern Community Radio and a grant from the U of MN NE Regional Sustainable Development Partnership. 

Tags: 
Phenology
Phenology Report
Phenology Students
Phenology Talkbacks

Related Content

Phenology Report: October 24, 2017

By Oct 24, 2017
Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

 

Tuesdays are dedicated to the natural world around us here at KAXE/KBXE.  The Phenology Report provides a comprehensive look at what's  what's changing color, flying, blooming, ripening and happening in nature here in northern Minnesota.  

What have you noticed?  Send us a note via email or leave a voicemail at 218.999.9876.  We'd love to hear about it.   

Phenology Talkbacks: October 24, 2017

By Oct 24, 2017
Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

 

   School's open and the student Phenology Reports are rolling in!   Click on the links to hear what the kids are noticing across the listening region!  

Know of a teacher who wants to get students involved in the Phenology Program?  Send John Latimer an email! 

Phenology Report: October 17, 2017

By Oct 17, 2017
Dallas Clell Hudson via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Page

 

Tuesdays are dedicated to the natural world around us here at KAXE/KBXE.  The Phenology Report provides a comprehensive look at what's  what's changing color, flying, blooming, ripening and happening in nature here in northern Minnesota.  

What have you noticed?  Send us a note via email or leave a voicemail at 218.999.9876.  We'd love to hear about it.   