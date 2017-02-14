Related Programs: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
Phenology

Phenology Talkbacks: Valentine's Day Edition!

By 3 hours ago
  • Critter Crossing
    Critter Crossing
    Angela Nistler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Group on FB

Phenology Talkbacks happen every Tuesday at Northern Community Radio.  It's the time in our week when we compile and share the comments, questions and observations about nature that listeners send our way.   This week we heard from several astute youngsters around the listening area.  We're impressed with these kids' observation skills!  What have you noticed out in nature these days?  We would love to hear about it!  Email your comments to the station or directly to John Latimer, give us a call and leave a message at 218.999.9876 or send a handwritten note to 260 NE 2nd Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.   

Interested in getting your classroom involved?  Connect with John Latimer!  

For more images and videos of what people are noticing out in nature, join our Season Watch group on FB!

    

Tags: 
Season
Season Watch
weather
John Latimer
Tuesday Morning Show
Phenology Students
Phenology

Related Content

Weekly Phenology Report

By Feb 7, 2017
Sue Keeler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Facebook page

John Latimer gives a full, weekly phenology report every Tuesday.  Looking  back in his 30+ years of phenology journals, John compares old observations with what’s happening in the natural world today and connects that information with personal experiences of his own and others in the region. 

Phenology Talkbacks

By Jan 25, 2017
Dallas Hudson / KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page

 Hearing from our listeners is our favorite!  Each Tuesday we share the phenology related comments, questions  and reports from people just like you - regular people who look around and take notice while outside.   Have you noticed something unique happening outside related to climate?  Tell us about it!   Email comments@kaxe.org or call our talkback line and leave a message at 218.999.9876.  

Want to get your classroom engaged in phenology reporting?  Send our resident phenologist John Latimer an email at jlatimer@kaxe.org.  He'll get you going!  

Phenology Talkbacks: Wolves, Skunks and Attack Birds, Oh My!

By Feb 7, 2017
Angela Nistler via KAXE-KBXE Season Watch FB Group

    Every day is special at Northern Community Radio. Tuesdays are special because we get to hear from our listeners about what they are noticing in the natural world.  Every Tuesday morning on the Phenology Show, resident phenologist John Latimer shares comments, observations and questions about the natural world that come from our listeners. 