The KAXE tower and transmitter are in need of replacing. Maggie Montgomery and Kari Hedlund talked about the history of the existing tower, including when a gravel truck knocked down our first tower in 1984.
Dan Houg, Station Engineer, spoke with Kari and Maggie about the scope of the tower and transmitter project and provides a 101 of HOW radio waves are transferred.
Maggie spoke with Loren Solberg to better explain the bonding process.
Maggie, Kari, John and Sarah talked about funding options and how listeners can help support us.
Contribute to Please Stand By Tower Campaign.