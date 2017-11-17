The KAXE tower and transmitter are in need of replacing. Maggie Montgomery and Kari Hedlund talked about the history of the existing tower, including when a gravel truck knocked down our first tower in 1984.

Maggie and Kari talk about the current state of the tower.

Dan Houg, Station Engineer, spoke with Kari and Maggie about the scope of the tower and transmitter project and provides a 101 of HOW radio waves are transferred.

Dan Houg talks about the needs and the process of replacing the tower.

Maggie spoke with Loren Solberg to better explain the bonding process.

Loren Solberg and Maggie talk about the State Bonding Process.

Maggie, Kari, John and Sarah talked about funding options and how listeners can help support us.

Funding Options and Listener Support

Contribute to Please Stand By Tower Campaign.