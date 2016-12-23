Pollinator Protection and Sustainability in Northern MN

Erika Bailey-Johnson was recently appointed to Governor Dayton's Committee on Pollinator Protection. In this interview, she explains what the committee will do, speaks to the status of pollinators in Minnesota, and reveals how she was appointed. Erika is Sustainability Director at Bemidji State University. Besides protecting pollinators she has worked toward sustainability with students for many years. Students are launching a "fossil fuel-free fish house" this year and are engaged in learning skills to live sustainably.