Public Utilities Commission in the MN Legislature

There are so many topics to be covered when it comes to the Minnesota Legislature - whether it's the Governor's budget, health insurance assistance, bonding....Briana Biershbach from MinnPost covers the Legislature and gives us insight on the complicated subject of the Public Utilities Commission. Right now there are many bills going through the Legislature involving the PUC that deal with a new natural gas plant, change in how citizens can publicly comment, pipeline issues and many more topics. Briana does a great job of helping us not only understand the Public Utilities Commission's history, but the reasoning behind the bills currently in the Legislature.

Briana Biershbach talks with Heidi Holtan and John Bauer about the MN Legislative Session

Read Briana's full article here.