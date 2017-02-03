Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Public Utilities Commission in the MN Legislature

By 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show
  • MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson
    MinnPost photo by Corey Anderson

There are so many topics to be covered when it comes to the Minnesota Legislature - whether it's the Governor's budget, health insurance assistance, bonding....Briana Biershbach from MinnPost covers the Legislature and gives us insight on the complicated subject of the Public Utilities Commission.  Right now there are many bills going through the Legislature involving the PUC that deal with a new natural gas plant, change in how citizens can publicly comment, pipeline issues and many more topics.  Briana does a great job of helping us not only understand the Public Utilities Commission's history, but the reasoning behind the bills currently in the Legislature. 

Read Briana's full article here.

Tags: 
MN politics
Minn Post
KAXE Morning Show
Public Utilities Commission
Heidi Holtan
Brianna Biershbach

Related Content

Politics with Sandy Layman: Republican Freshman Representative to the MN House

By Jan 29, 2017
MN Legislature

Last week we talked with one of the newest elected leaders, Rep. Sandy Layman (R) Cohasset.  We talked about the Health Care Relief Bill, Real ID and what it's like to be the new kid on the block. 

Dig Deep: Aaron Brown and Chuck Marohn continue the conversation on rural

By Jan 18, 2017
Aaron Brown - MinnesotaBrown.com

Part 2 of our Dig Deep conversation this week gets into how the presidential campaigns of 2016 spoke to people in rural areas and also asks the question "does anybody outside of here really care?" 

Dig Deep Debuts! What is rural?

By Jan 16, 2017
Aaron Brown - MinnesotaBrown.com

This morning we introduced our new morning show segment and podcast, Dig Deep.  Our commentators - Aaron Brown and Chuck Marohn began the conversation about the State of Rural by telling us about their upbringing, political beginnings and why they choose to live in rural Minnesota.  Tune in Wednesday at 8:10am  for our next installment where we delve a little more into the 2016 election season and the idea of a rural voter. 