Rachael Kilgour talks about new album

The latest installment of Centerstage Minnesota features host Brett Carter talking with Rachael Kilgour, a Minneapolis-based musician originally from Duluth whose new album Rabbit in the Road releases on March 3rd. The album features a strong deliberation on the grief, rebuilding, and resiliency that comes from struggling through her divorce. Ultimately, the message is one of forgiveness and moving forward, but there's some real pain along the way. Hear the conversation and the rest of Northern Community Radio's all-Minnesota music show, Centerstage Minnesota, by clicking here.