On our weekly segment Making Sausage we find out about the messy business of government and politics. We also meet our elected officials and find out about elections and voting. This week, longtime DFL commentator and election judge Colleen Nardone on what the constitutional amendment on the ballot is all about. One thing we know: if you don't vote for it you are voting NO. The questions is: should MN Legislators have the ability to raise their own salaries?