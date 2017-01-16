Sam Miltich Stops by Studio to Talk Music, Life and the Social Impact of the Arts

Sam Miltich stopped by the KAXE studios in Grand Rapids, MN Monday morning to discuss his upcoming concerts.  Proceeds from this Friday's concert at MacRostie Art Center will be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SLPC).  Sam tells Heidi why SLPC's mission of fighting hate and bigotry is important to him.   The also discuss the powerful impact the arts have on society.  

Hang on 'til the end of the interview for a sample of Sam's music!  

If you miss Sam  and his friends this Friday, they will be performing at the Rief Center as part of Northern Community Radio's Centerstage Minnesota concert series, February 16.   Both shows have a $15 ticket.  

Sam Miltich
Heidi Holtan
KAXE Morning Show
Jazz
Southern Poverty Law Center

Area Voices: Beltrami County Historical Society

By Dec 31, 2016

The Beltrami County Historical Society provides a space to travel through time and experience days gone by in Beltrami County.  

This New Year's Eve, the Beltrami County will host its third annual History Mystery in which historical figures of Beltrami County are all suspects in a murder mystery.  Could the culprit be Jane Russell who was born in Bemidji back in 1921?  

The public is invited to take part, learn about Beltrami County's past, have fun and meet new friends as they ring in the new year.  Doors open at 4 and the game starts at 4:30.  

Area Voices: Karen Goulet on Art and the Native American Gallery at Watermark Art Center

By Dec 30, 2016
nietofineart.com

  "I've yet to find an indigenous people who, in their language, there's  a specific word for art, because it's so intrinsic, and so much a part of who we are as a people.  It's there.  It's a continuous part."  - Karen Goulet 

Karen Goulet is the Program Director for the Native American Art Gallery inside the soon to be complete .  She stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about the impact and societal role of art and the impact the new gallery will have on the region.  

Fairy Tales & Mental Health: Fidgety Fairy Tales

By Jan 12, 2017

Mental illness affects each and every one of us.  1 in 4 adults experiences a mental illness each year.  1 in 10 children.  We all know someone dealing with some level of mental illness.  

Area Voices: Poet Anthony Swann

By Dec 15, 2016

Anthony Swann has been many things.  A chef on a travel train, owner and operator of a jazz infused coffee shop, an art enthusiast, an avid world traveler, a friend to many and a lover of life.  Through it all, he's written poetry.  His love of poetry and literature was inspired by a high school English teacher and has been constant and strong ever since.  His first full book of original poetry, Paint with Words,  has recently been published.  He sat down for a chat at the KBXE studios recently to talk about poetry and his new book.  