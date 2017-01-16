Sam Miltich Stops by Studio to Talk Music, Life and the Social Impact of the Arts

Sam Miltich, SPLC Fundraiser

Sam Miltich stopped by the KAXE studios in Grand Rapids, MN Monday morning to discuss his upcoming concerts. Proceeds from this Friday's concert at MacRostie Art Center will be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SLPC). Sam tells Heidi why SLPC's mission of fighting hate and bigotry is important to him. The also discuss the powerful impact the arts have on society.

Hang on 'til the end of the interview for a sample of Sam's music!

If you miss Sam and his friends this Friday, they will be performing at the Rief Center as part of Northern Community Radio's Centerstage Minnesota concert series, February 16. Both shows have a $15 ticket.