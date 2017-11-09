Related Programs: 
New Music
On the River
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Short stories in song and showtime on Centerstage Minnesota

By 2 hours ago

Known Only Locally: A northern Minnesota musical institution

Take some time to listen to the most recent episode of Centerstage Minnesota featuring Minnesota artists in an eclectic mix of folk, rock, blues, jazz, and world music. This week’s music includes: Christoph Bruhn, Sleeping Jesus, Paul Metsa and Sonny Earl, Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Jim Miller, Holy Hive, Germaine Gemberling, Charmin Michelle & Joel Shapira, Walleye, Bob Dylan, Known Only Locally, Fathom Lane, Jim Miller, She Shells, The Bad Companions, Jim Miller, Sony Holland, Kiss the Tiger, Gospel Machine, City Mouse, and Walleye. Click on the PRX to hear the whole episode.

Related Content

Tune your station to Minnesota music on Fridays

By Jun 23, 2017

Every Friday afternoon, we seek out the best in music from our great state--from the hyper local music of Harmonica Rich to Grammy Award winner, Dan Wilson. We just like good music and bringing it to you Fridays from 2-4 and 10-Midnight on Centerstage Minnesota.

Minnesota singer still rockin' after 25 years

By Sep 29, 2017
Jonathan Rundman

Jonathan Rundman's recent record, Reservoir was 25 years in the making. To celebrate all those years of creating music, Jonathan put together a 22 song compilation of what might be called his favorites. We talk about that and more at the Minnesota State Fair.