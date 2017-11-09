Short stories in song and showtime on Centerstage Minnesota

Take some time to listen to the most recent episode of Centerstage Minnesota featuring Minnesota artists in an eclectic mix of folk, rock, blues, jazz, and world music. This week’s music includes: Christoph Bruhn, Sleeping Jesus, Paul Metsa and Sonny Earl, Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Jim Miller, Holy Hive, Germaine Gemberling, Charmin Michelle & Joel Shapira, Walleye, Bob Dylan, Known Only Locally, Fathom Lane, Jim Miller, She Shells, The Bad Companions, Jim Miller, Sony Holland, Kiss the Tiger, Gospel Machine, City Mouse, and Walleye. Click on the PRX to hear the whole episode.