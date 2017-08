The Big Winnie Store and RV Park along Highway 2 at Bena is a place you can't miss. Its Bavarian style architecture combined with the pagoda style gas pumps are architectural elements you won't soon forget if you've ever driven past. We spoke with Arnold J. Dahl-Wooley on the morning show today. The Big Winnie Store and RV Campground has been in his family for 5 generations. He shared some fascinating history about the place that includes Frank Lloyd Wright, ghosthunters, and German prisoners...