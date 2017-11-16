Still making albums with unified themes: A conversation with Mark Olson

Mark Olson co-founded the Jayhawks, considered by many to be one of the most influential bands of the 1980s and beyond. Bands like Uncle Tupelo, the Gear Daddies and the Honeydogs found inspiration in the Jayhawks' roots/country rock sound. Olson continues to make music, just releasing his 17th album, this one a duet with his wife Ingunn Ringvold called Spokeswoman of The Bright Sun. Olson talked about songwriting and his upcoming U.S. tour supporting the album on a recent episode of Centerstage Minnesota.

Mark Olson on Centerstage Minnesota