Student and Listener Phenology Observations!

Last week was crazy cold for this time of year.  We heard from two classrooms full of bright, observant students and also from a crew of listeners across northern Minnesota.  Thanks to all of you for sharing your observations!  

If you are a teacher or know a teacher who would love to get his/her students involved in our phenology program, get in touch with us!  Our phenologist John Latimer loves to visit classrooms and get kids engaged in noticing the natural world around them.  You can email John at jlatimer@kaxe.org

What have you seen taking place outside?  Let us know and we'll share it with our listeners.  Leave a message on our talkback line 218-999-9876 or email comments@kaxe.org.   You can also join our Season Watch page on Facebook!

