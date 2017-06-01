Trump Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

The Trump administration late Thursday filed two petitions with the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to reverse rulings by courts in Hawaii, Washington state and Maryland which blocked a temporary ban on travel to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries.

The preliminary injunction in Maryland was upheld by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the administration's appeal to lift the Hawaii and Washington state injunctions, but has not yet ruled.

