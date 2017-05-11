Phenology Report May 9

Each week our resident phenologist John Latimer reports on the rhythmic biological nature of events as they relate to climate in his weekly Phenology Report. This week, John reports on what he sees up in the trees and down on the forest floor. Trees are breaking bud, ferns are popping, columbine are exposing themselves and more.

What are you noticing? Send John an email with your questions and comments! Also, remember to check out our KAXE-KBXE Season Watch Page on Facebook. You'll be happily surprised at the wealth of photos and videos people are sharing there!