91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

What's For Breakfast: Robin Phillips from St. Louis Park

By Dec 5, 2016
Every Friday morning  on What's for Breakfast we pull up a chair to one of our member's kitchen tables (or hotel rooms) and get to know them a little bit better.  This week we talked with Robin Phillips who was visiting Grand Rapids from St. Louis Park.  Robin is the executive director of Advocates for Human Rights in Mpls and was in town to talk with the Blandin Foundation and enjoy a first Friday arts event in northern MN. 

Thanks to our sponsor Homestead Mills for their support of this program! Let us know if you want to be our guest on What's For Breakfast.  All it takes is your membership and an email!

What's For Breakfast? is a favorite feature of the Friday Morning Show.  This morning Heidi and John spoke with 12 year old Evelyn from Bemidji.  Evelyn shared a story of lending a helping hand after she saw an actual hand sticking out from behind a car yesterday.  Her tale is a reminder to all of us to stop and help when we see others in trouble.  Thanks Evelyn for sharing your story and your morning with us! 