What's For Breakfast: Robin Phillips from St. Louis Park

Every Friday morning on What's for Breakfast we pull up a chair to one of our member's kitchen tables (or hotel rooms) and get to know them a little bit better. This week we talked with Robin Phillips who was visiting Grand Rapids from St. Louis Park. Robin is the executive director of Advocates for Human Rights in Mpls and was in town to talk with the Blandin Foundation and enjoy a first Friday arts event in northern MN.

Thanks to our sponsor Homestead Mills for their support of this program! Let us know if you want to be our guest on What's For Breakfast. All it takes is your membership and an email!