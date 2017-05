Spread the word - KAXE and KBXE, Northern Community Radio is launching a new show for Minnesota writers!

I’m Robert Jevne and my favorite moments as a listener of KAXE/KBXE have always been hearing writers and poets in their own words. Wordish is a new writer-centered audio segment and we want to hear from you – your voice, your words. We have expanded the format to include short fiction and creative essay as well as poetry so you have more opportunity to express yourself.