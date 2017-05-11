12th Annual Spiritual Run

Gary Charwood, Spiritual Run

Gary Charwood is the Cultural Coordinator for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. 12 years ago, The Spiritual Run was created in honor of the school shooting tragedy that occurred on the Red Lake Reservation in 2005. Since then, the Leech Lake Band has continued this Spiritual Run for wellness every year. Throughout the two day run, runners take time to honor and recognize communities and individuals along their 140 mile route. Charwood discussed the two day schedule, the history of running in the native culture and the importance and relevance of the connection between people and mother earth.

Gary also talked about important upcoming events happening on the Leech Lake Reservation in the coming weeks. He extends an invitation to anyone who would like to come to the Kego Lake Community May 17th for dinner, drumming and dancing. He also extends an invitation to area native youth to share their talents and accomplishments at Celebrating Native Youth Day May 19th from 10am-2pm at the Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Pow Wow Grounds. Native youth are invited to share their artwork, poetry, lacrosse abilities, scientific findings, songs, dancing, drumming - any of their accomplishments. It's going to be a great day of celebrating the native youth in our region and the more kids sharing their talents the better the day will be!