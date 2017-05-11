Related Program: 
12th Annual Spiritual Run

  Gary Charwood is the Cultural Coordinator for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.  12 years ago, The Spiritual Run was created in honor of the school shooting tragedy that occurred on the Red Lake Reservation in 2005.  Since then, the Leech Lake Band has continued this Spiritual Run for wellness every year.  Throughout the two day run, runners take time to honor and recognize communities and individuals along their 140 mile route. Charwood discussed the two day schedule, the history of running in the native culture and the importance and relevance of the connection between people and mother earth.  

Gary also talked about important upcoming events happening on the Leech Lake Reservation in the coming weeks.  He extends an invitation to anyone who would like to come to the Kego Lake Community May 17th for dinner, drumming and dancing.  He also extends an invitation to area native youth to share their talents and accomplishments at Celebrating Native Youth Day May 19th from 10am-2pm at the Leech Lake Veterans Memorial Pow Wow Grounds.  Native youth are invited to share their artwork, poetry, lacrosse abilities, scientific findings, songs, dancing, drumming - any of their accomplishments.  It's going to be a great day of celebrating the native youth in our region and the more kids sharing their talents the better the day will be!  

Related Content

Ann Hayes: Living with MS

By May 3, 2017

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an auto-immune disease that causes the immune system to attack the protective myelin sheath covering nerve fibers.  The result is miscommunication between our brains and the rest of our bodies.  Over time, the disease can cause the nerves themselves to deteriorate or become permanently damaged.  Some people experience MS as such that they will wake up blind or unable to walk, others have a type of MS that is more gradual, creating progressive loss of motor control and other issues.

Area Voices: Author Eric Dregni

By May 1, 2017

The topic of summer camp conjures up all kinds of memories for anyone who has gone.  Author Eric Dregni started attending summer camps at age 6.  He's never quit.  Dregni has now spent more than a decade as Director of Concordia Language Villages' Italian camp.  He's written several books about the Minnesota experience.

Area Voices: Jim Denomie

By Nov 4, 2016

Contemporary Ojibwe Artist Jim Denomie uses his art as a means of social and cultural commentary.  In this segment of Area Voices, he discusses his craft, his intent and how re-discovering his identity helped him navigate through life. 

Area Voices... Standing Rock: Indigenous Youth Perspective

By Dec 5, 2016
Area Voices tells the arts, culture and history stories of northern Minnesota.  Northern Community  Radio on-air volunteer Dan Gannon had the privilege of talking with three area youth who have traveled to North Dakota and taken part in the Standing Rock protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.   Listen as they share why they went, what it was like, and the impact this movement is having on their generation. 

Michael Meuers & The Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday

By Feb 1, 2017
Riverfeet Press

Northern Minnesota writer Michael Meuers has published his first novel The Road to Ponemah: The Teachings of Larry Stillday.   He stopped by the KBXE studio recently and spoke to producer Katie Carter about Larry Stillday, why he wrote the book, and the impact he hopes it has on readers.  