Area Voices: Artist Susan Kedzie and A Thousand Purring Cats

Susan Kedzie, A Thousand Purring Cats

Susan Kedzie is a visual artist, a jeweler, a scientist and a teacher. She's passionate about making the world a better place and that mentality flows into all of her work. Her first children's book, A Thousand Purring Cats, is a story about ordering a collection of cats via a cat catalog. It's also a book about emotional healing and getting through the rough patches in life. Kedzie wrote and illustrated the colorful and fun poetic tale which was inspired by a conversation she heard right here on KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio. She stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about it.

The official book launch for A Thousand Purring Cats will be held at Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, Saturday Novemember 11 at 2pm. The public is welcome to attend!