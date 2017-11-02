Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Area Voices: Artist Susan Kedzie and A Thousand Purring Cats

By 24 minutes ago

Susan Kedzie is a visual artist, a jeweler, a scientist and a teacher.  She's passionate about making the world a better place and that mentality flows into all of her work.  Her first children's book, A Thousand Purring Cats, is a story about ordering a collection of cats via a cat catalog.   It's also a book about emotional healing and getting through the rough patches in life.  Kedzie wrote and illustrated the colorful and fun poetic tale which was inspired by a conversation she heard right here on KAXE/KBXE Northern Community Radio.  She stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about it.  

The official book launch for A Thousand Purring Cats will be held at Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, Saturday Novemember 11 at 2pm.  The public is welcome to attend! 

Tags: 
Susan Kedzie
Area Voices
Author
MN Author
MN artists
Children's Literature
Emotional Healing
Cats
Katie Carter

Related Content

Verse Like Water: Jeff Johnson on poetry and Ellen Bryant Voigt

By , & Oct 30, 2017

The Verse Like Water poetry series has brought nationally recognized American poets to the Chalberg Theater stage on the Central Lakes College Campus in Brainerd for the past six years.

Howling Yowling Growling with the Lost River Wolf Pack

By Oct 27, 2017

A radio story about wolves ignited a curiosity in author Joanna Dymond.  Her wonder about wolves being taken off the endangered species list inspired a passion for researching the creatures.

Life Lessons from the Theater: An interview with author Tim Federle

By Oct 13, 2017

 Tim Federle spent much of his life in theatrical productions both on and off Broadway.  He realized the theater experience held life lessons that could help people navigate through life and the many transitions wrapped up in it.

Area Voices. Donna Salli

By Nov 6, 2016

A lifelong and accomplished poet, Donna Salli's first novel A Notion of Pelicans hit bookstores in September.   In this segment of Area Voices we learn about her longtime love of language and her leap from poems to books.