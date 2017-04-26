Related Program: 
Area Voices: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra & Handel's Messiah

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will wrap up its 78th season this Sunday with a performance of Handel’s Messiah.  This performance will be a multimodal, multi-community, collaborative event showcasing the musicians in the orchestra and vocalists from the Bemidji Chorale, the Park Rapids Classic Chorale and the Bemidji Choir as well as several professional soloists – in total more than 170 performers.  We spoke with Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Conductor Beverly Everett along with Bemidji Opera Theater Director Corey Renbarger about the upcoming event.   

The concert takes place at the Bemidji High School auditorium this Sunday, April 30 at 3pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (62+) and $10 for college students with an ID.  Kids in grades k-12 are free!    

