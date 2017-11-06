Related Program: 
91.7 KAXE/90.5 KBXE Morning Show

Area Voices: November Arts Roundup

By 1 hour ago
  • Leah by Alice Blessing
    Leah by Alice Blessing
    Alice Blessing

   This past Friday was the First Friday of the month.  Around here that means we take the time to check in with people around the listening area to find out about the First Friday arts events as well as the exhibits that will be on display for the month and the unique art experiences available in the coming month.  Katie Marshall from the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids  stopped by the KAXE studio in Grand Rapids, Molly Olson called in from the Ely Folk School and Katie Carter reported from the KBXE studio in Bemidji.  There is so much going on across the listening area this month!  Click on the links to find out what exhibits and classes are happening near you! 

Just a reminder that the MacRostie Art Center offers a monthly Wine, Paint and Canvas class, the Ely Folk School has rosemaling  and stained glass classes coming up this month, the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd opens up their Kringle Boutique this Saturday, November 11th, Watermark Art Center in Bemidji features poet Anthony Swann at the Beltrami History Center Saturday, November 11th and this Thursday, November 9th, the flamenco dance troupe Zorongo will perform at the Park Rapids Middle School.  So many great opportunities to experience art!  Get out there and check it out!   If you have an art exhibit or art event you'd like help spreading the word about, send Katie Carter an email!  

note: The picture accompanying this post is by artist Alice Blessing whose work can be found at the Bemidji Public Library this month.  

Tags: 
Art
First Friday
Art in northern Minnesota
MacRostie Art Center
Ely Folk School
Crossing Arts Alliance

Related Content

First City Studio Cruise This Weekend in Bemidji!

By Oct 18, 2017

For ten years now, artists in the Bemidji area have invited the public into their homes and studio spaces to share their processes and craft during the annual First City Studio Cruise.  The event kicks off this Friday and runs thru Sunday.  Maps for the the self guided tour are available at the Bemidji Visitors Center by Paul and Babe,  the Watermark Art Center, Gallery North, many of hotels around town and at the KBXE studio at 305 America Ave in downtown Bemidji.

First Friday Arts Events Around Northern Minnesota

By Oct 6, 2017

   Tons of arts events happening tonight for First Friday and throughout October all across the listening region.  We got the scoop from Grand Rapids, Ely and Bemidji on the morning show this morning. You can find more information about Grand Rapids events by clicking here, more about Ely events by clicking here and more about Bemidji events by clicking here!  

Art Leap! Open Studios Tour in Park Rapids, MN

By Sep 20, 2017
PRLAAC Facebook Page

  Park Rapids, MN celebrates Art Leap! this weekend.   It's a unique opportunity to see artists in their studios creating their work.   LuAnn Hurd-Loff told  us all about the 2 day, self-guided tour on today's morning show.  Pick up a map to the various studios at the Park Rapids Chamber Visitor Center, the Park Rapids Library, the Community Education building or any of the several motels in downtown Park Rapids.

Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd

By Aug 18, 2017
wikimedia

We spoke with Lisa Jordan from the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd.  She told us all about the Alliance's upcoming move,  the wearable art style show that will celebrate their new space and lots of exciting things happening in downtown Brainerd.   