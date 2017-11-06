Area Voices: November Arts Roundup

Katie Marshall talks art in Grand Rapids, MN

Molly Olson talks about the upcoming events at the Ely Folk School

Katie Carter talks art events in Bemidji, Brainerd, and Park Rapids, MN

This past Friday was the First Friday of the month. Around here that means we take the time to check in with people around the listening area to find out about the First Friday arts events as well as the exhibits that will be on display for the month and the unique art experiences available in the coming month. Katie Marshall from the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids stopped by the KAXE studio in Grand Rapids, Molly Olson called in from the Ely Folk School and Katie Carter reported from the KBXE studio in Bemidji. There is so much going on across the listening area this month! Click on the links to find out what exhibits and classes are happening near you!

Just a reminder that the MacRostie Art Center offers a monthly Wine, Paint and Canvas class, the Ely Folk School has rosemaling and stained glass classes coming up this month, the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd opens up their Kringle Boutique this Saturday, November 11th, Watermark Art Center in Bemidji features poet Anthony Swann at the Beltrami History Center Saturday, November 11th and this Thursday, November 9th, the flamenco dance troupe Zorongo will perform at the Park Rapids Middle School. So many great opportunities to experience art! Get out there and check it out! If you have an art exhibit or art event you'd like help spreading the word about, send Katie Carter an email!

note: The picture accompanying this post is by artist Alice Blessing whose work can be found at the Bemidji Public Library this month.