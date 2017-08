The Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Project (CDRP) was created as a grassroots effort to enhance the vitality of the heart of Chisholm. Jessalyn Sabin is a member of the CDRP committee and shared what the committee has been up to like the establishment of a "pocket park" and a historic walking town.

Jessalyn Sabin - Chisholm Downtown Revitalization Project.

More information can can be found on the CDRP facebook page.