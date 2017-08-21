Digging Deep into Class - The History

part 1 of our 3 part series on class

Once a month we gather together Minnesota Brown's Aaron Brown and Strong Town's Chuck Marohn. They have lots in common including their choice to work and raise their families in their hometowns on the Iron Range and in Brainerd....but they come from different philosophical backgrounds - Aaron is liberal, Chuck is conservative.

This month our large topic to dive into is CLASS. The first episode looks at history - why immigrants came to America and more specifically northern Minnesota. As they point out "in America you could rise to the top of lower aristocracy than the one you left behind". During the conversations they talk about the following books:

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance

White Trash: The 400 Year Untold History of Class in America by Nancy Isenberg

Strangers In Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Hochschild

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells