Minnesota leads the nation in support for artists and the arts. Sheila Smith is the Executive Director of MN Citizens for the Arts. She stopped by the KBXE studio to talk about a comprehensive study measuring the economic impact of the arts on Minnesota communities. She also talked about the impact arts experiences have on our communities that goes beyond economics. Wondering how your community and region of the state measures up? Check out the findings of the study at Creativemn.org!