Anthony Swann has been many things. A chef on a travel train, owner and operator of a jazz infused coffee shop, an art enthusiast, an avid world traveler, a friend to many and a lover of life. Through it all, he's written poetry. His love of poetry and literature was inspired by a high school English teacher and has been constant and strong ever since. His first full book of original poetry, Paint with Words, has recently been published. He sat down for a chat at the KBXE studios recently to talk about poetry and his new book.